Alfa Romeo Tonale: here’s how it could change with the future restyling

Alfa Romeo Tonale Restyling is coming in the next few years and will be the mid-cycle refresh of the C-segment SUV that was unveiled in 2022. This car will most likely arrive in 2026 and could include several new features, both aesthetically and technologically. While it is still difficult to imagine the changes regarding engines and technology, it is not so difficult to imagine what its design will be like.

This is what the future restyling of Alfa Romeo Tonale could look like

Digital creator Salvatore Lepore has created a render that shows what the design of the restyled Alfa Romeo Tonale could look like, based on what has recently been seen with the compact SUV Alfa Romeo Milano (now Junior). Some design elements of this model will also be found in future Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, and consequently, Tonale could also adopt the new stylistic vision of the Italian car manufacturer.

The restyling of Alfa Romeo Tonale will affect the exterior design, the interiors and the engine range, as well as the technology. At the moment there is no news yet as the model’s restyling is still several years away. Tonale is produced in Italy, at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, together with Dodge Hornet and Fiat Panda.

Alfa Romeo Tonale will continue to play an important role in Alfa Romeo’s range in the coming years, which aims to become a global premium brand thanks to the launch of new models, at least one every year. The brand’s next confirmed launches include Junior (formerly known as Milano), Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut in 2025 and 2026 respectively. For further models we will have to wait for the political elections in Europe and the United States, which could upset the plans of many car manufacturers due to possible changes to the laws on electric cars.