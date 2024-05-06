Alfa Romeo Tonale proves to be a great success, but not in the United States

The Alfa Romeo Tonale made its market debut in 2022 and has since proven to be a highly appreciated vehicle. Tonale is achieving greater sales in Europe and Italy, and thanks to this model, the Italian automaker has increased profits in recent years.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the best-selling Stellantis C-segment SUV in Italy, but in the United States its “twin” Dodge Hornet takes the crown

The Alfa Romeo Tonale achieved great success in Italy in April 2024, recording a market share of 6% last month. These results allowed the vehicle to be among the best-selling C-segment SUVs in Italy. Considering the period from January to April 2024, the Alfa Romeo Tonale saw its market share grow by 0.3% compared to the same period last year.

Surely, the latest additions to its range, namely the 280-horsepower Q4 plug-in hybrid version and the Tributo Italiano special series, have made a significant contribution to the growth of Alfa Romeo Tonale’s sales. These novelties have contributed to the model’s growing popularity in Italy, as confirmed by the sales results for the first four months of 2024. In the wake of this encouraging data, the brand is now launching sales of the Alfa Romeo Junior, the brand’s new entry level, with prices starting from 29,900 euros for the base version with a hybrid engine.

The situation is different in the United States, where the Alfa Romeo Tonale sells significantly less than its twin, the Dodge Hornet. Tonale’s American sister sells ten times more than the Italian SUV in the United States, which is also justified by the fact that the two cars have a price difference of around $12,000. The two cars therefore excel in their local markets, and rightly so.