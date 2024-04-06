Stellantis Q1 2024 sales: strong PHEV growth in Canada, record month for Fiat in Mexico

Stellantis reports 32,197 vehicles sold in Canada in Q1 2024, a 20% decrease from the previous year. “We are coming off a quarter where we introduced the all-electric, Canadian-built 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona muscle car and our first BEVs, like the 2024 Fiat 500e, are ready to be delivered to our first customers,” said Jeff Hines, President and CEO of Stellantis Canada. “Elements of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan are hitting the market and our dealer network is excited to show Canadian customers what’s new and what’s coming.”

Stellantis: here’s how sales went in Canada and Mexico in the first quarter of 2024

Jeep brand sales increased in Q1 2024 for both the Jeep Compass (+106%) and the Jeep Wagoneer (+26%). The Jeep Gladiator also saw an increase of 12%. Both of the Jeep brand’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) saw quarterly increases, with Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe sales up 7% and the exclusive Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales up 18%. Overall PHEV sales for Stellantis across all brands increased by 12% in Q1 2024.

Alfa Romeo continues to see growth thanks to the Tonale. Available as a PHEV with an electric range of 53 kilometers, the Tonale represents the beginning of a transformation towards greater electrification, while remaining true to the brand’s performance characteristics. Alfa Romeo sales increased by 32% in the quarter.

The Dodge brand’s first-ever performance electrified vehicle, the all-new Dodge Hornet CUV, continues to gain traction, with 408 units sold in Q1, including the PHEV variant. Last month, the Dodge brand unveiled the world’s first and only electric muscle car, announcing the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona multi-energy lineup.

Built in Canada at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona is expected to maintain the title of the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle car. The Fiat brand is poised for an exciting year, with the all-new 2024 500e BEV already available in the U.S. for customers in the BETA program. Ram sales increased by 4% in Q1 2024.

In Mexico, Stellantis reported 9,486 sales in March. The leading brand in terms of sales was once again Ram. Alfa Romeo recorded sales of 50 units, of which 31 were Tonale alone. Fiat had the best sales month in its history in the country with 1,414 units. The best-selling model was the Fiat Pulse with 394 units, while Argo, Mobi, Fastback and Ducato sold 341, 321, 258 and 100 units respectively.

Jeep sold 1,767 units, an increase of 44% compared to the same period of the previous year. Jeep Compass was the best-selling model with 577 units. It was followed by Jeep Renegade with 510 sales, up 58% from the previous year, Wrangler, up 19%, Grand Cherokee with 233 sales, Jeep JT with 150 units sold and Wagoneer with 20 units sold.

Peugeot sold 1,618 units, including the 2008, 3008, Expert and Partner models. RAM, the best-selling brand in the market, sold a total of 2,760 units. Of these, the RAM 700 sold 1,464 units, while the Heavy Duty, Light Duty and ProMaster Rapid models sold 587, 328 and 362 units respectively.