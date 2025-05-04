Dodge: new SUV between Hornet and Durango coming by 2028

Indiscretions from Mopar Insiders suggest that the American automaker is actively working on the introduction of this new model. This move testifies to Dodge’s desire to expand its portfolio, currently consisting of only three vehicles, by opening up to new slices of the market

Dodge targets D-segment with new SUV on the way

So, as anticipated at the beginning, some informed sources from MoparInsiders – As can also be seen in their render image of the new model. suggest that the automaker Dodge is concretely planning to introduce a new SUV in its current vehicle offerings. This model would be positioned as a link between the compact Hornet, belonging to the C-segment, and the larger Durango, classified in the E-segment. However, enthusiasts will have to wait a few more years, with a debut expected no earlier than 2028.

This strategic move highlights the Dodge brand’s desire to expand a product portfolio that currently features only three models. The decision made in 2020 to discontinue production of the versatile Grand Caravan minivan and the functional Journey crossover has left a sizable gap in the D-segment, a key market area for tapping a large segment of consumers. These two vehicles, which in the past had been real pillars for Dodge’s sales on U.S. and Canadian soil, offered an attractive compromise between cost, practicality of use and flexibility. Their disappearance from the list has made it more complex for Dodge to compete effectively in the growing mid-size crossover sector.

One example of the brand’s success in this segment is the Journey, an SUV with the ability to seat up to seven passengers, which marked its best year in terms of sales in 2016, exceeding 106,000 units registered. At the same time, the Dodge Nitro, an SUV featuring a chassis-frame construction and marketed between 2007 and 2011, reached its peak sales in 2007 with about 75,000 units, but failed to consolidate its popularity in the long run. Unlike the Nitro, the Journey proved to be a viable choice for families, thanks to a spacious cabin and a competitive purchase price, although it did not excel in terms of engine performance.

Dodge: by 2030 the range could double

For U.S. automaker Dodge, part of the Stellantis Group, by 2030 with additional models it could nearly double the current range offering. This could be a strategy aimed at strengthening the brand’s competitiveness in a market where multi-purpose crossovers and SUVs play an increasingly central role.

As written by the Mopar Insiders website if Dodge can replicate the successful formula of models such as the Grand Caravan and Journey, combining convenience, practicality and adequate performance, the new crossover could intercept the interest of a wide audience. Dodge’s history already includes platform-sharing collaborations with Jeep, as exemplified by the Dodge Nitro and Jeep Cherokee. Considering that Jeep plans a new Cherokee based on the STLA Large platform for 2026, a similar synergy for the efficient entry of the new Dodge crossover into the market cannot be ruled out.

Although details are still limited, Dodge’s goal is clear: to significantly expand its lineup and reaffirm its presence in the competitive family crossover segment.

STLA platform as possible foundation of future Dodge SUV

It appears that the new crossover on which Dodge is focusing its design efforts may take advantage of the advanced STLA Medium or STLA Large architectures developed by Stellantis. These modular platforms are designed to accommodate D-segment vehicles and offer considerable versatility in terms of powertrain systems, being able to support both internal combustion engines (ICEs), hybrid configurations, and vehicles powered solely by electric batteries (BEVs).

Should Dodge decide to adopt the STLA Medium platform, the new SUV would most likely appeal to an audience seeking a vehicle that is small in size but has good roominess, with an emphasis on efficiency and agility in urban driving. Alternatively, the use of the STLA Large platform, already used for the Jeep Wagoneer S, could allow the creation of a model with larger dimensions and higher interior capacity, meeting the needs of those who require more space for passengers and luggage.