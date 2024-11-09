Stellantis’ STLA Medium sets new benchmark for EV performance

Thanks to its 700 km range in the WLTP cycle, the STLA Medium platform has set a new performance standard for highway travel. The new Peugeot e-3008, equipped with the long-range BEV system, demonstrated the platform’s efficiency by covering the journey from Paris to Nice with only two charging stops. During the trip, the vehicle reached a maximum speed of 130 km/h, in compliance with highway limits, with an external temperature of about 20°C.

Stellantis STLA Medium platform sets new performance standards

The performance offered by the long-range version of the STLA Medium platform is comparable to that of a combustion engine vehicle making stops for refueling and allowing the driver to rest.

“Our goal has always been to develop technology that directly benefits our customers,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “The range capability of the STLA Medium platform makes it ideal for long-distance routes without compromising the convenience and efficiency of a fully electric vehicle. Drivers can now enjoy longer trips with fewer charging stops and the assurance of high performance with complete peace of mind.”

Simulations show that customers driving vehicles based on the STLA Medium platform, such as the Peugeot e-3008, can cover long distances with just two charging stops, confirming the efficiency of the platform’s long-range version. Models like Peugeot e-3008, Peugeot e-5008, and Opel Grandland already utilize this platform, with five new models coming by 2026.

In addition to the classic benefits of electric vehicles, this version reduces stops thanks to high-performance ACC batteries, produced at the Billy-Berclau/Douvrin gigafactory. With this integration, Stellantis ensures high quality and optimal performance.