2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan new affordable prices for Canadian families

The 2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan offers the car for Canadian families with an affordable price. The offer we are talking about is available only and exclusively in Canada.

A range with great variety

The Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravan is currently being built in Windsor, Ontario, and was created to greatly enrich Chrysler’s range of minivan choices. It in fact from the entry-level Grand Caravan to the premium 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle, with the most luxurious interior in its class. The multi-energy minivan lineup also includes an electrified option in the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid 2025. This would still be the first and only plug-in hybrid minivan eligible for a $5,000 federal zero-emission vehicle (iZEV) credit. Starting at only $49,995 ($47,700 MSRP, plus additional costs) the 2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan offers this affordable price for Canadian families.

The 2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan arrives packed with additional key standard content, including the Stow ‘n Go seating system, with industry-exclusive Stow ‘n Go for the second row as well this one system is for the third row. Also, standard are seats for seven passengers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless, integrated Bluetooth hands-free and phone control. Continuing on we also find a six-speaker audio system, remote start, active noise cancellation and more. The Grand Caravan offers more than 906 liters (32 cubic feet) of interior cargo volume. It also features power sliding doors and tailgate, eight-way power seats for the driver, and heated front seats and steering wheel.

Chrysler is welcoming back a member of the brand’s minivan family, adding the 2025 Chrysler Voyager to its retail lineup as a budget-friendly option under $40,000.

Powertrain, safety and numerous options

The car is powered by the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine that has been paired with a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission. Therefore, the Grand Caravan is capable of delivering up to 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard safety options for the Grand Caravan include seven airbags, daytime running lights, electronic stability control, brake assist, child seat anchorage system (LATCH), ParkView rear backup camera and more. Safety and security measures are also provided including, automatic SOS and assistance call, anti-theft alarm and stolen vehicle assistance. A series of safeties, which give the driver the ability to travel peacefully.

As for the new standard features of the Chrysler Grand Caravan 2025, however, families will find included a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, which offers a range of connected services, including the ability to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice commands, and more. The options on this car are truly numerous and all aimed at making the on-board experience as comfortable as possible

2025 Chrysler Voyager

CEO’s availability and words

Also taking the floor was Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler – Stellantis brand. He confirmed the Chrysler Grand Caravan 2025 offers customers a well-equipped, budget-conscious minivan and reinforces our brand’s commitment to providing choices in the segment that Stellantis created more than 40 years ago and continues to lead today. He went on to say that many comfort features have also been added, focusing on technology and safety.

The Chrysler Grand Caravan 2025 is now open for orders, with vehicles scheduled to arrive at Canadian dealers in the fourth quarter. The 2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan will be available in the SXT trim level, with a choice of three exterior colors: Red Hot, Bright White and Diamond Black. For more information – and the Chrysler brand’s range of minivans – visit the newsroom Chrysler Canada .