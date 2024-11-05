2025 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, reduced prices

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer is now the most affordable full-size SUV in America, with a suggested price of $59,945 and will be available at Jeep dealers before the end of the calendar year. Built on a heritage of American craftsmanship, Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer now offer enhanced levels of standard content, technology and safety features for 2025; increased power and torque from the High Output Hurricane Twin Turbo inline-six engine. Available in short- and long-wheelbase L-models, the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer ranges have received revised prices for 2025, with revised suggested retail prices of up to $7,000.

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer lead the charts

The Jeep Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L models are all made at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Warren, Michigan. The 2025 models will reach Jeep dealers before the end of the calendar year. Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer usher in 2025 by positioning themselves with the most affordable starting price among America’s full-size SUVs, a host of new standard features and significant price reductions across the range, reinforcing their tradition of high-quality American craftsmanship, an exceptional driving experience, unparalleled capability and cutting-edge technology.

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer

“Built to appeal to the heart of the full-size SUV market, the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer ranges are now even better equipped and more competitively priced for the 2025 model year,” said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president of Jeep North America. “By lowering list prices to $7,000 and improving standard equipment, such as adaptive cruise control on the Wagoneer and an interactive front passenger display on the Grand Wagoneer, these vehicles have become even more compelling.”

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer

Lower prices with more options

Now starting at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $59,945, the Jeep Wagoneer 2025 adds standard content, including 20-inch aluminum wheels, Active Lane Management and adaptive cruise control. Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models are offered in long-wheelbase and standard L variants, both with best-in-class overall passenger volume and legroom in the second and third rows with the largest cargo volume behind the third row.

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer L Series III

The Grand Wagoneer 4×4 sees a significant repositioning of pricing for 2025, now starting at $84,945, along with new standard features including 22-inch aluminum wheels and an interactive front passenger display, as well as standard safety technologies such as Drowsy Driver Detection and Intersection Collision Assist. The new L2+ Hands-Free Active Driving Assist is optional on the standard wheelbase Grand Wagoneer Series II Obsidian and Series III. For 2025, the high-performance Hurricane Twin Turbo inline-six engine, standard on Grand Wagoneer models, has been tuned for increased power and torque, up to 540 hp and 521 lb-ft, along with reduced emissions while maintaining fuel economy.

List of lowered range prices

Here’s the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2025 prices (excluding $2,000 destination fee).

Jeep Wagoneer 4×2 $59,945 -$3,000. Jeep Wagoneer 4×4 $62,945 -$3,000. Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4×2 $63,945-$5,185. Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4×4$66,945-$5,185. Jeep Wagoneer Series III 4×4$73,945-$5,685. Jeep Wagoneer L 4×2$62,945-$3,000. Jeep Wagoneer L 4×4$65,945-$3,000. Jeep Wagoneer L Series II 4×4$69,945 -$5,185. Jeep Wagoneer L Series III 4×4 $76,945-$5,685. Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4×4 $84,945-$7,000. Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II Ossidiana 4×4-$98,945-$5,495. Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III 4×4$107,945-$4,650. Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Ossidiana 4×4$101,945 -$5,495. Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Series III 4×4$110,945 -$4,650.