New Dodge vehicles are “pure evolution” of historical models, CEO says

For decades, Dodge has boasted a diverse range of models, which included iconic sports cars. We’re talking about big names like the Charger and Challenger, along with the Durango SUV. In the past, the brand also offered a wide selection including the Nitro and Journey SUVs, the Avenger, Caliber, and Dart sedans, the Caravan minivan, and the Magnum station wagon. Not to mention, going further back, the legendary Viper.

The Dodge CEO states it’s only a matter of time before enthusiasts appreciate the new electric vehicles

Today, however, Dodge’s offering has been drastically reduced, focusing on just three models. We see the new two-row Hornet SUV, the historic Durango, and the timeless Charger muscle car. The latter will soon be available in a completely new version, equipped with powerful six-cylinder engines and, for the first time, a fully electric option.

This transition has generated lively debate among enthusiasts. Various discussions have erupted on social media between those who appreciate this evolution and those nostalgic for previous models. According to Matt McAlear, the new Dodge CEO, this change is part of a broader evolutionary journey. In an interview with Newsweek, McAlear explained: “This isn’t a revolution, but pure evolution. It took ten years to transform Dodge into the American performance brand we know today. Now we’ve arrived at something completely different.”

Past models like the Viper, Demon, and Hellcat were, according to McAlear, the foundations on which to build the future. Even though the company is moving toward more modern powertrains, like electric units, Dodge’s DNA remains unchanged: high performance and exciting driving. “Each new powertrain surpasses the one it replaces, while maintaining our beating heart,” he emphasized. McAlear, who has led Dodge for just six months after heading the brand’s sales, has personally tested the new models.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack (shown in Bludicrous) and Dodge Charger Daytona R/T (shown in Peel Out) represent the first–ever all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand.

Speaking about the Charger Scat Pack, he stated: “This model surpasses the Hellcat Red Eye in every aspect: acceleration, safety, comfort, space, and cargo capacity.” Clearly, not everyone welcomes these changes. “New things always bring resistance, it’s normal. But once people see, hear, and experience these cars, they begin to understand them. It just takes time,” concludes the Dodge CEO.