Alfa Romeo: 4 supercars coming to the STLA Large platform

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo plans to introduce numerous new models to the market. Among the upcoming cars set to join the Alfa Romeo lineup, at least four are expected to utilize the STLA Large platform, which has been assigned to the Cassino plant in Italy. Presumably, all four of these vehicles may be assembled there in the future.

Here are the four cars based on the STLA Large platform that Alfa Romeo will launch in the next few years

The first of these four cars to arrive will be the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. We are talking about the second generation of Alfa Romeo’s D-segment sedan, which is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2025. This will mark the first car exclusively produced as a fully electric version, boasting a wide range of engines. This range is expected to start with the entry-level version offering 350 horsepower and go up to approximately 1,000 horsepower for the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio, with the Veloce version packing around 800 horsepower.

Production of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is expected to take place at the Cassino plant. Regarding its design, there are rumors of significant changes, potentially adopting the appearance of a Sportwagon or fastback. The dimensions may also see a slight increase compared to the current model. The goal of Alfa Romeo‘s designers with this car is to make it more appealing to a broader global audience. It’s worth noting that Alfa Romeo aims to establish itself as a premium global brand under Stellantis, particularly in China and the United States.

The second model from Alfa Romeo based on the STLA Large platform to hit the market should be the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Its debut is expected by the end of 2026. Currently, very little is known about this vehicle. Besides sharing the same platform and engine range, there are speculations that it will feature an even more sporty and elegant appearance compared to the current model. In this case, it’s expected to be an evolution of the design rather than a revolutionary change. Like the Giulia, this car will also be available exclusively in an electric version.

In 2027, Alfa Romeo is set to return to the E-segment market after an extended absence. The first car to enter this category should be a coupe sedan, which, according to some rumors, might be named “GTV” and could draw inspiration from the iconic SZ in terms of style. This vehicle will be targeted at the Chinese and North American markets, with a length of approximately 5 meters but a very sporty style. Alongside design and luxury, the primary selling point will be supercar-level performance.

Finally, the fourth Alfa Romeo car based on the STLA Large platform will be a large E-segment SUV, serving as the brand’s flagship model. This vehicle will feature a style tailored for the American market, with a length of around 5 meters. Reports suggest it will offer seating for seven passengers across three rows and unprecedented levels of luxury and technology from the brand. Although it’s designed for the United States, production is expected to remain in Italy. The debut of this model could occur in 2028. These are expected to be the four Alfa Romeo models on the STLA Large platform, although there is ongoing discussion about the possibility of a fifth model—a super-luxury minivan designed for the Chinese market. However, evaluations for this vehicle are still in progress.