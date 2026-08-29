Dodge Charger SIXPACK arrives in Mexico with Mopar backing

The first 50 Dodge Charger SIXPACK Scat Pack cars headed to Mexico will all wear the same Bludicrous Blue paint, but owners will be able to differentiate them through a new range of accessories developed by Mopar. The catalog accompanies the muscle car’s Mexican launch, where prices start at 1,489,900 Mexican pesos, or about $88,100 at current exchange rates.

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Dodge Charger SIXPACK arrives in Mexico with a full Mopar accessory catalog

The new Charger moves away from the traditional V8 and uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six, producing 550 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) in Scat Pack form. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles the power, while all-wheel drive sends torque to all four wheels under normal conditions. Drivers can also select a mode that sends power only to the rear axle, giving the car behavior closer to previous Dodge muscle cars.

Dodge claims a 0-62 mph time of 3.9 seconds. The equipment list also includes Brembo brakes with six-piston front calipers, Launch Control and Line Lock, which keeps the front wheels locked while the driver warms the rear tires. Multiple drive modes allow drivers to adjust the car’s response to road conditions or personal preferences.

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Mopar focuses mainly on appearance with longitudinal stripes featuring the Fratzog logo, SIXPACK roof graphics and Charger-specific side graphics. Customers looking for more visible upgrades can choose a carbon-fiber front splitter and rear spoiler, both available through the official Mopar catalog rather than third-party suppliers.

The personalization range also includes accessories designed for everyday use, including all-weather floor mats, splash guards, door-sill protectors, a fitted car cover and cargo-area solutions. Jessica Meza, director of Mopar Mexico, said the accessories aim to “offer more personalization options without compromising quality, functionality or design.”

The limited initial allocation and identical paint color make Mopar’s catalog particularly relevant for early Mexican buyers, who can personalize their Charger while keeping factory-approved components.