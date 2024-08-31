Dodge Charger Hellcat Station Wagon: here’s what the Magnum’s successor would look like

At the moment, Dodge, like the entire Stellantis group, is not going through a good period. Among the main issues are declining sales, and the Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car, does not bode well for brand fans. Many believe that this model will only dig the brand’s grave, even though a version with an internal combustion engine is planned for 2025, which could improve the situation. However, enthusiasts will have to wait longer than usual, as the new ICE Charger has been postponed to late 2025 due to production issues.

Many believe that Stellantis should not treat such an important brand as Dodge in this way, and among these is also the great-grandson of Chrysler‘s founder, who suggested creating an all-American group that would include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. Since Stellantis is not giving Dodge fans what they want, digital creators are making works of art, creating different versions of some of the most famous models.

Dodge Charger Hellcat meets Magnum DNA: a wickedly powerful station wagon emerges

Abimelec Arellano, also known as abimelecdesign on social media, has created a render of a Dodge Charger in station wagon version that could be the successor to the Dodge Magnum. The model created by Arellano merges elements of the eighth generation Dodge Charger with the shapes and lines of a station wagon, particularly the Magnum.

Unlike the new electric Charger or the new combustion version that will mount an inline-six Hurricane engine, this station wagon version would have a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood with at least 797 horsepower, given that it features many sporty lines, chrome alloy wheels, and a carbon fiber aerodynamic kit. Additionally, the dual exhaust pipes would allow the vehicle to unleash all its mean music.

Dodge has recently unveiled a teaser of the new Charger Pursuit, an electric version of the muscle car that will be used by the police. Its presentation is expected in October. Furthermore, they have announced special versions of the Durango to celebrate 20 years with the HEMI engine.