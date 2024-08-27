Chrysler: founder’s great-grandson calls for someone to save the brand

With Chrysler‘s 100th anniversary on the horizon, the brand finds itself in a difficult position. Despite being part of the enormous and thriving Stellantis family, the future of the American brand appears uncertain. The brand seems to be heading towards increasing irrelevance, a trend that has been ongoing for some time. It is precisely this critical condition that has prompted Rhodes Jr., great-grandson of the company’s founder, to call for urgent change.

The founder’s great-grandson of Chrysler asks someone to save the company

Rhodes Jr. doesn’t work for Chrysler, but considers it a source of pride that the brand continues. His hope is that it will last another 100 years. The biggest threat he sees to this? What he believes are “poor decisions and mismanagement by its current owners, Stellantis”.

He attributes Chrysler‘s malaise to the fact that it doesn’t receive proper attention as one of over 15 brands in the Stellantis range. He particularly deplores the fact that Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Maserati receive new products while Chrysler continues to languish with only the Pacifica to survive on. He attributes part of the blame to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, questioning his $39.5 million salary amidst the difficulties the brand is facing.

“My vision is to bring Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram back to being an American-owned company that focuses not just on profits, but also on the people who build these cars,” wrote Rhodes Jr. in a letter. “I propose creating a new Chrysler Corporation, where workers are co-owners of the company. This approach would not only give them a direct stake in the company’s success but also ensure the security of their jobs.”

He added: “This plan would also allow Stellantis to explore all options, divesting Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram in favor of a company that truly cares about their future. This isn’t just about a business strategy, but an opportunity to rediscover the pride associated with an American icon and secure a solid future for thousands of workers.”

“The situation is critical, but with proper leadership and a clear vision, I believe we can turn things around. The time to act is now, and I’m ready to take the initiative to save the brand my great-grandfather founded. With the support of investors and the dedication of our workers, we can ensure the Chrysler name continues to live on for the next 100 years,” he concluded.