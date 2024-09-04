Dodge and Chrysler are not “at risk”: new vehicles underway

Stellantis is making headlines, especially regarding the future of its 14 brands. The company has confirmed its commitment to all its brands, but that’s not all. According to a report by Windsor Star, two of the most uncertain brands could soon receive a new boost thanks to a couple of upcoming crossovers. When we talk about Windsor, Ontario, we’re talking about Dodge and Chrysler.

Dodge and Chrysler prepare to launch new vehicles in the coming years

Sam Fiorani, head of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, revealed that a new mid-size Chrysler crossover will be launched by 2026 or 2027, while the new version of the Dodge Durango is expected for late 2026 or early 2027.

Fiorani, who has correctly anticipated Stellantis’ production moves at the Windsor plant in the past, is considered a highly reliable source. Because of this, it seems there will be new momentum to see two new SUVs for Dodge and Chrysler.

According to Fiorani, the new Durango will be built in Windsor, at the same plant that hosts the production of the new Dodge Charger. It also appears that the Charger is destined to be produced in large quantities, especially in the last quarter of the year.

Both vehicles will be based on the STLA Large platform, so it’s possible that the new Durango will share many mechanical features with the Charger. The electric version of the SUV could therefore be equipped with a 100.5 kWh battery pack and two electric motors, while the combustion version could be equipped with the 3.0-liter Hurricane engine.

As for Chrysler, its CEO Christine Feuell has indicated that the Pacifica will continue to be produced until the end of the decade, but it won’t be the brand’s only model. The Chrysler 300 sedan went out of production at the end of last year, but the Pacifica remains a flagship vehicle, still very popular.

With sales exceeding 400,000 units per year in the United States, however, it’s clear that Chrysler can’t rely on a single product. This is why a mid-size crossover with the Chrysler brand is expected to arrive, which will be launched right after the start of production of the model that will replace the Compass. The Compass replacement is scheduled for the summer of 2026, and this is where the new Chrysler SUV, which will be based on the STLA Medium platform, will likely make its debut.