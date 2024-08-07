Jeep will soon unveil the new electric Compass

According to the latest rumors, we won’t have to wait long to see the new electric Jeep Compass on the roads. The American car manufacturer of Stellantis, in fact, plans to unveil the electric SUV before the end of the year, in preparation for its launch in Europe in 2025.

Will the new electric Jeep Compass debut by the end of the year?

During an interview with Auto Express, Kris Cholmondeley, Jeep’s general manager for the UK, provided some hints about the debut of the new Compass, suggesting it is scheduled for November. The new Jeep Compass will be available in hybrid, PHEV, and fully electric versions, in line with Jeep’s “Freedom of Choice” strategy. Although the Wagoneer S is Jeep‘s first global EV, Cholmondeley stated he was “even more excited” about the upcoming Compass.

Jeep UK’s general manager believes the new model will be crucial for increasing the brand’s market share. The new electric Jeep Compass is expected to be the pillar of the brand’s revival in Europe, being positioned in one of the most popular market segments. The new electric Jeep Compass will be built on the STLA Medium platform. Released in July 2023, Stellantis claims this platform offers a range of over 435 miles (700 km), estimated based on the WLTP cycle, with the performance package, while the standard package guarantees a range of over 310 miles (500 km) in the WLTP cycle.

Like the Wagoneer S, the new generation of Jeep’s model is expected to be launched with a Trailhawk trim or a more robust model to rival the Land Rover Defender. Jeep will prioritize the electric Compass in Europe and the UK, with its launch scheduled for 2025, before the Wagoneer S and the Recon.