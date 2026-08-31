60 auto brands are swarming Paris, half of them are Chinese invasion vehicles

The Paris Motor Show is back at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from October 12 to 18, 2026, though Monday the 12th is strictly reserved for journalists pretending to work. The public gets their turn starting Tuesday, October 13, and this 91st edition promises to be a high-stakes arena for global automotive survival.

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Spanning five massive halls (3, 5.1, 5.2/3, 6, and 7.1) with 70,000 square meters of indoor space and another 15,000 square meters outdoors, the event will host over 100 exhibitors and more than 60 car manufacturers.

While home-turf staples like Renault, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Dacia, and Alpine will attempt to hold down the fort alongside European heavyweights like Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Fiat, and Volvo, the real story lies in the massive Chinese contingent taking over the floor. Brands like BYD, Denza, Chery, OMODA, JAECOO, Changan, GAC, Geely, Leapmotor, XPeng, Maxus, and AITO are showing up in full force.

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For car buyers trying to make sense of pricing, range, and software gimmickry, this is a rare chance to park a French or German hatchback right next to a Chinese counterpart to see who is actually delivering value and who is merely coasting on century-old legacy.

Navigating the venue is surprisingly straightforward if you plan ahead. Visitors arriving via Metro Line 12 should head directly to Gate A2. Doors open from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM Tuesday through Thursday, but Friday, October 16, extends hours until 10:00 PM, while Saturday, October 17, opens early at 9:00 AM and runs until 10:00 PM. Sunday closes out from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

For those who want to sip overpriced espresso while watching legacy auto executives sweat under neon lights, late-night sessions on Friday and Saturday feature DJ sets and light shows, with final entry permitted until 9:00 PM.

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Ticket pricing rewards those who buy online early. Advanced digital tickets cost €20 on weekdays, €22 on weekends, and a budget-friendly €17 for evening entry. Kids aged 7 to 17, students, and visitors with disabilities pay €13. Buying at the door is a rookie mistake, bumping rates to €22 on weekdays/nights and €24 on weekends. Beyond static displays, Hall 7.1 features a dedicated test-drive track, while the 700-square-meter “(Un)limited” zone houses hyper-exclusive dream cars.