Chrysler will finally ditch its minivan obsession with a $25,000 crossover

For years, Chrysler has essentially operated as a glorified minivan dealership. If you wandered into a showroom, your options were the trusty Pacifica, another Pacifica, or perhaps a lingering ghost of the retired 300 sedan. Stellantis executives even bluntly labeled Chrysler a “one-product company”. But now, the brand is attempting a dramatic, budget-friendly resurrection. Instead of chasing the luxury crowd, Chrysler is pivoting toward buyers who look at today’s $40,000 average price tags and weep into their wallets.

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According to Automotive News, Chrysler is preparing to launch two entry-level crossovers: the Arrow and the Arrow Cross. While early promises from Stellantis American brands chief Tim Kuniskis capped their starting price under $30,000, updated reports indicate Stellantis is squeezing suppliers even harder. The new target price, a shockingly low $25,000. If this materializes, Chrysler could somehow become the absolute bargain-basement option in Stellantis’s American lineup.

The two models cater to distinct tastes. The Arrow is a compact fastback boasting sleek, coupe-like proportions for drivers who still care about aesthetics. The Arrow Cross, on the other hand, embraces a traditional boxy SUV shape that surrenders all pretense of sexiness in favor of raw practicality.

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Underneath the Detroit badging, however, lies an international passport. Both vehicles will reportedly borrow their architecture from the Fiat Grizzly Fastback and Grizzly SUV, manufactured in Morocco on Stellantis’s budget-focused Smart Car platform and shipped straight to American shores.

Positioned above this Moroccan-built duo sits the Airflow, an electric crossover once rumored to be Chrysler’s high-end flagship. Reality has downgraded those ambitions: recent analysis reconfirms a target price under $40,000, placing it as a sensible mid-range offering rather than a halo vehicle. It is all part of a broader Stellantis North American offensive featuring 11 new vehicles by 2030, nine of which will start below $40,000, including two breaking the $30,000 barrier.

While official release dates remain vague and tied to “end-of-decade” timelines, subtle clues are already visible. The Pacifica’s recent front-end facelift shares design DNA with the upcoming Arrow and Airflow. Meanwhile, Stellantis North America design chief Scott Krugger teased potential cross-segment concepts blending sedan efficiency with crossover space.