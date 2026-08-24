Someone reimagined the Chrysler PT Cruiser as a modern SUV

Few cars in automotive history split public opinion quite like the original Chrysler PT Cruiser. Launched in 2000, it was a bizarre, hot-rod-inspired capsule of turn-of-the-millennium retro-futurism that looked like a 1930s gangster getaway vehicle. People either adored its quirky charm or openly despised its presence in their rearview mirror. Yet, despite being the butt of endless automotive jokes, Chrysler managed to move over a million units, and even blessed (or cursed) us with a Convertible variant, before mercifully pulling the plug in 2010.

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Now, digital designer Mirko del Prete, better known on social media as MDP Automotive, has decided to pull that nostalgia trigger once again. In a series of AI-generated renderings shared on Instagram, del Prete has reimagined the notorious hatchback as a modern crossover SUV. To be clear, this is strictly fan art and has zero official connection to Chrysler or its corporate parent, Stellantis. But looking at the state of Chrysler today, maybe it should be.

The rendered concept attempts a tricky balancing act: part bulky SUV, part practical MPV, with a subtle head-nod to the original’s retro silhouette. Up front, the design sports a massive grille, razor-thin LED headlights, and prominent Chrysler lettering stretched across the hood.

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Out back, the PT Cruiser badge is plastered proudly, leaving no doubt about its questionable lineage. Riding high on oversized wheels with a contrasting black roof, it embraces every modern crossover trope imaginable.

The timing of such a visual experiment highlights a very real dilemma in Auburn Hills. After celebrating its centennial, Chrysler currently operates as little more than a single-model brand relying almost entirely on the Pacifica minivan, which gets yet another major refresh for the 2027 model year.

While the sleek Halcyon concept offered a glimpse into an electric future, Stellantis has recently dialed back its dogmatic EV-only roadmap to allow for more flexible powertrain strategies. A midsize crossover bridging the gap between a family hauler and a retro statement isn’t the craziest idea on paper. For now, however, the PT Cruiser remains safely dead, confined to internet renderings and nostalgic dreamers.