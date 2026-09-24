This 2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi Coupe has lived an unusually quiet life

A 2002 Chrysler Sebring Coupe with just 9,072 miles on the odometer has appeared on Bring a Trailer. The Wisconsin dealer offering the car has listed an LXi model with a V6 engine, and its exceptionally low mileage immediately sets it apart from most Sebrings still on the road.

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This 2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi Coupe has barely covered 9,100 miles

Its documented history begins in Michigan, where a corporate fleet originally registered the car, before it later moved to Minnesota. The Carfax report included with the listing shows no accidents or damage, although it notes an open recall involving the passenger-side sun visor. The sale also includes factory documentation and two remote keys.

The cabin still looks very much like an early-2000s Chrysler. Beige leather seats contrast with a black dashboard and carpeting, while an Infinity sound system works with the factory CD stereo. The driver gets a power-adjustable seat, and the equipment list also includes air conditioning. Outside, the red body rides on 17-inch chrome wheels fitted with 215/55 Goodyear Eagle LS tires. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS handle stopping duties.

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Anyone familiar with the Sebring sedan or convertible might assume that the coupe simply represented a two-door version of the same car. In reality, it had very different roots. Mitsubishi built the Sebring Coupe in Normal, Illinois, using a stretched version of the platform that also underpinned the Eclipse. Mitsubishi also supplied the 3.0-liter V6 found in this LXi.

When new, the engine produced about 197 hp, and roughly 205 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The Sebring never tried to compete with more serious sports cars. Instead, it offered buyers a two-door body and V6 power while retaining the comfort and usability expected from an everyday car.

The auction ends on September 24, 2026, and the current bid sits at just over $6,000. The extremely low mileage makes this example unusual, although any car that has seen so little use over more than two decades deserves a careful inspection of components that can deteriorate with age regardless of mileage.

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Chrysler discontinued the Sebring Coupe after the 2005 model year and later abandoned this type of body style altogether.