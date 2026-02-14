Chrysler dealers are drowning in minivan inventory

Chrysler has achieved something remarkable: becoming essentially irrelevant while technically still existing. The brand’s current lineup consists of three vehicles that are, with admirable efficiency, the same minivan wearing different price tags. The Pacifica, Pacifica PHEV, and Voyager sit on dealer lots with the permanence of lawn ornaments, accumulating dust at a pace that would impress archaeologists.

Cox Automotive’s latest data delivers the numbers. Chrysler began 2026 with inventory levels exceeding 200 days, more than double the industry average of 98 days. The brand doesn’t even crack the main inventory rankings, trailing behind its Stellantis stablemates Ram at 135 days and Jeep at 143 days. Meanwhile, Toyota clears inventory in 28 days, Lexus in 33, and Honda in 42. The contrast isn’t subtle.

The January sales pace dropped 22% from December to 845,216 units nationwide, pushing day supply from 76 to 98 days despite relatively stable total inventory at 2.77 million units. Winter storms hammered showroom traffic, compounding the seasonal slowdown. Average listing prices settled at $49,248, down 2.6% month-over-month but up 1.4% year-over-year, suggesting selective adjustments rather than panic discounting.

Chrysler’s response to mountains of unsold minivans involves throwing cash at the problem: $3,500 national sales bonuses through March and up to $2,750 in additional incentives. The Voyager starts at $41,395, the Pacifica at $44,445, and the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid at $52,260. Bargain hunters can still find leftover 2025 models gathering cobwebs on dealer lots.

Last year, Chrysler managed to sell 126,373 combined Pacifica and Voyager units, a whopping 1% increase over 2024’s 124,683 deliveries. Progress, technically speaking.

The brand promises a substantial Pacifica refresh for mid-2026, featuring a redesigned front end, illuminated badging inspired by the 2024 Halcyon concept, larger infotainment screens, and gesture-controlled sliding doors. The PHEV variant faces elimination as part of Stellantis’s product strategy reassessment, though rumors suggest the Hurricane 4 Turbo engine might replace the current V6.

Anyone hoping for a Chrysler that isn’t shaped like a minivan should adjust expectations accordingly. The promised fully electric crossover, originally scheduled for 2026, has been postponed to “whenever we figure this out”.