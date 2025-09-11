Alfa Romeo: what to expect from the new Stelvio, Giulia, Junior, and E-Jet SUV

In the coming months, Alfa Romeo is expected to finally unveil its new strategic plan for the future. This announcement will not only outline how many and which new models will expand the lineup, but more importantly, provide a timeline for the long-delayed arrivals of the next-generation Stelvio and Giulia. So far, the only certainty remains the compact SUV Junior, the brand’s new entry-level model that marked Alfa Romeo’s return to the B-segment after the MiTo’s exit. The Junior is already proving successful, with orders surpassing 50,000 units and quickly approaching 55,000.

Alfa Romeo’s official roadmap for the future will soon be revealed

Between the Junior and the Tonale, the lineup is expected to gain a new model measuring around 4.3 meters in length, built on the STLA Small platform. Some speculate it could revive the “Alfetta” name, an idea strengthened by a recent render from L’Automobile Magazine, though no final decision has been made. A launch window between 2027 and 2030 is currently anticipated. Meanwhile, the Tonale will also gain a successor built in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform, around 4.6 meters long. While some insiders suggest it could adopt a new name, possibly “Brera”, others believe it may simply usher in a second generation of Tonale. What seems certain is that it will be offered both as a hybrid and a fully electric vehicle, with a Quadrifoglio performance version included.

The new Stelvio and Giulia are now projected to debut between 2027 and 2028, well behind their original schedules. Initially planned for 2025 and 2026 respectively, the two models are now expected to launch between late 2027 and mid-2028. According to supplier sources, however, production at the Cassino plant is unlikely to begin before mid-2028.

Finally, expectations are also building for Alfa Romeo’s possible return to the E-segment with a sporty, aerodynamically styled SUV, internally nicknamed “E-Jet” and described as a kind of “Purosangue of the Biscione.” Slated for debut in 2029, it will be built in Detroit, becoming the first true “American Alfa.” Parallel to this, by the end of the decade, Alfa Romeo could also launch a second limited-production model under the Bottega program, the same initiative that created the new 33 Stradale, this time reviving the long-awaited new Duetto.