New Alfa Romeo Giulia will be designed to appeal to the United States as well

According to the latest reports, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will debut between 2027 and 2028, though clearer indications are expected early next year. In the meantime, recent sales data shows that Italy is no longer the Giulia’s main market, having been overtaken by the United States and Germany, a positive sign for the brand’s global ambitions. But there is a downside. In the push to win over international buyers, the Giulia will undergo a major transformation, leaving behind its traditional sedan styling.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: the next generation will look completely different

The brand’s revival will also depend on the success of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. For this reason, the car has been designed with global appeal in mind, targeting markets where classic sedans are no longer the top choice. Its styling will be dramatically different from the current model, to the point of seeming like an entirely new car, though Alfa executives insist it will still be instantly recognizable as an Alfa Romeo.

The front end is expected to echo the new Junior, with design cues inspired by the 33 Stradale, reflecting the brand’s evolving design language. At the same time, there will be completely new elements, some of which may also debut on the next-generation Stelvio.

It remains to be seen whether these design choices will help turn the new Giulia into a global success. Built on the STLA Large platform, it is expected to be slightly larger than the current version and, contrary to early speculation, it won’t be limited to electric power only. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants have been confirmed, while the possibility of traditional combustion engines has not been fully ruled out, though Alfa Romeo has yet to clarify its final plans. Still, many enthusiasts fear the redesign could be too radical, given how strongly the current generation was received. Further details may come in early 2026 with Stellantis’ new industrial plan.