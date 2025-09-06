New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know so far in September 2025

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains one of the most anticipated models in the brand’s upcoming lineup. Its debut, originally scheduled for mid-2025, has been delayed without a confirmed date. As of September 2025, it is still unclear when the SUV will be unveiled: some suggest 2026, while others believe it may not arrive until 2027. More concrete information on the launch of the second-generation D-segment SUV could emerge this fall.

Here’s everything we know about the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio

In recent months, several sightings of camouflaged prototypes have surfaced, but development was put on hold to allow the integration of combustion engines. This decision could lead to design changes compared to what spy shots and patents had suggested, many of which inspired renders such as the one published by L’Automobile Magazine.

Styling will nonetheless differ greatly from today’s model. The new Stelvio will adopt coupe-SUV proportions, with a sleeker roofline, truncated rear, and a more dynamic profile. There will also be nods to the Junior, such as the closed grille, centrally mounted license plate, and slim headlights. At the rear, the light signature is expected to form a V-shape, giving the SUV a more modern and distinctive character.

The powertrain lineup is one of the most debated aspects. Initially, the new Stelvio was planned as an EV-only model, with a Quadrifoglio version delivering nearly 1,000 hp. That strategy has since been revised to avoid an overly limited offering. Alongside electric versions, combustion and hybrid variants will be offered. Among the rumored options: a mild hybrid with around 250 hp as the entry-level and a plug-in hybrid around 400 hp, possibly using the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder already found in the Jeep Wrangler.

Pricing remains uncertain, as it will be one of the last details to be revealed. However, figures are expected to be higher than those of the current generation, especially for electric versions. Positioning will align with direct premium competitors such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes, placing it well above mainstream affordability.

The STLA Large platform has been confirmed, despite earlier speculation that the Giorgio platform might be used for combustion variants. Production will take place at the Cassino plant in Italy, which is eagerly awaiting the new Stelvio as a key model to revitalize operations after a difficult period marked by weak demand for its current products.