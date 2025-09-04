Alfa Romeo Tonale redefines the game with bold new direction

The next generation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, separate from the update expected by the end of this year, is scheduled to arrive between 2027 and 2028. It will be an all-new model, to the point that even the continuation of the Tonale name is in question. Rumors suggest a possible change in naming.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: the next generation will be a revolution

The new SUV will be built in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform, measuring around 4.6 meters in length. It will feature sleeker lines, sportier proportions, and a more aggressive look, in line with Alfa Romeo’s new design direction. The goal is to create a model that speaks directly to the hearts of Alfisti, more dynamic and distinctive than today’s Tonale.

The revolution will also be technical. For the first time, the Tonale, or its successor, will be offered as a fully electric version, alongside combustion-powered variants, likely hybrids. The lineup may finally include a Quadrifoglio version, absent from the current generation.

Design cues will align with the new Junior and upcoming Alfa Romeo models such as the next Stelvio and Giulia. Mechanically, it will share many solutions with the future Jeep Compass, DS N°8, and Lancia Gamma, all developed on the same Melfi platform. However, Alfa Romeo is expected to introduce unique elements to preserve the brand’s sporty DNA.

Further details could emerge between fall and early 2026, when Stellantis unveils its new industrial plan. Only then will we know for sure when production will begin, and, most importantly, whether the new generation will still carry the Tonale name or open a brand-new chapter in Alfa Romeo’s history.