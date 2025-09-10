Alfa Romeo Purosangue: here’s how it could look in the Biscione’s version

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo will launch several new models, including the next generations of the Stelvio and Giulia. But the subject of this article is purely speculative. Digital creator Simolude has shared on Facebook a render imagining what an Alfa Romeo inspired by the Ferrari Purosangue could look like. The result is a luxury SUV in the style of the Prancing Horse, but reinterpreted with the design cues of the Biscione. At the same time, rumors have been circulating for months about Alfa Romeo’s return to the E-segment after years of absence, with a sporty SUV featuring an all-new design that doesn’t easily fit into today’s market categories.

Alfa Romeo, a render surfaces of a possible “Purosangue” for the Biscione

Former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato nicknamed this upcoming vehicle “E-Jet”, highlighting the project’s aerodynamic and performance focus. According to reports, the model will be based on a stretched version of the STLA Large platform, shared with the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and could be built in the U.S. at Stellantis’ Jefferson North plant in Detroit, marking a strategic move to reverse Alfa’s recent struggles in North America.

The future SUV is expected to feature sleek lines and details consistent with the brand’s identity. The lineup should include fully electric versions as well as combustion-powered variants, with the Quadrifoglio once again topping the range. While earlier speculation suggested both five- and seven-seat layouts, it now seems more likely the SUV will launch only as a five-seater, despite its nearly five-meter length.

If these predictions prove accurate, Alfa Romeo would directly challenge the most exclusive luxury SUVs, with a model poised to become the brand’s new global flagship.