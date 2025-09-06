Alfa Romeo E-Jet: the American SUV set to redefine segment standards

The Alfa Romeo E-Jet is the name given to the upcoming E-segment SUV, designed to bring the marque back, after a long absence, into the category of large premium vehicles. The model will be built in the United States, specifically tailored for that market. Production has been assigned to the Jefferson North plant near Detroit, currently home to the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will share its platform with the E-Jet. The debut is not expected before late 2028 or, more likely, early 2029. With a length close to five meters and a sporty design, this SUV is meant to give Alfa Romeo the opportunity to finally establish itself in the U.S. as a global premium brand within Stellantis.

Alfa Romeo E-Jet: the SUV that will bring the brand closer to the United States

The project will be developed on the STLA Large platform, in its LP4 configuration, reserved for the group’s American plants. The choice highlights the strategic importance of the North American market, long driven by demand for large, premium-oriented SUVs. The E-Jet has been conceived as a benchmark in the segment, capable of competing with the most established brands and strengthening Alfa Romeo’s presence overseas.

Despite its U.S. focus, the new model will also arrive in Europe. However, its size and premium positioning may limit its success in a market traditionally geared toward smaller and more affordable vehicles. From a technical standpoint, the E-Jet will be offered both with combustion engines and as a fully electric version. The modular platform will allow it to deliver high performance, competitive range, and advanced technology, with particular attention to global sustainability standards.

For Alfa Romeo, the E-Jet marks a decisive step. It is the brand’s opportunity to firmly enter the U.S. market, where SUVs and premium positioning are synonymous with commercial success, while also demonstrating that Italian design, sportiness, and technological innovation can coexist in a single product, paving the way for a new phase of international growth for the brand.