Alfa Romeo to launch 5 new models by 2029: here’s what’s coming

Alfa Romeo is committed on multiple fronts, not just in developing the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, planned for 2025 and 2026 respectively. From now until 2029, five new models from the Biscione will arrive on the market. In a few months, the new generation of Stelvio will be unveiled, though it will only debut in dealerships in 2026, the same year in which we will see the new Giulia. And the news doesn’t end there.

Alfa Romeo: here are the 5 models coming between now and 2029

Unlike the Junior, the compact SUV produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, future Biscione models will primarily focus on “Made in Italy,” with at most one exception. The Stelvio and Giulia will continue to come out of the Cassino plant, where the current versions are also assembled.

In 2027, the debut of the E-segment SUV is expected, currently called Alfa Romeo E-Jet. This model, still without an official name, will be a high-performance luxury SUV, based on the STLA Large platform and about 5 meters long, designed especially for the American market. It should also be produced in Cassino, although a possible (perhaps additional) production line in Detroit had been hypothesized, especially after the tariffs imposed by Trump on foreign-produced cars.

In 2028, the new Tonale, or its successor, will arrive on the STLA Medium platform, assembled at the Melfi plant. Finally, the fifth model (still not confirmed) will be a crossover positioned between the Junior and Tonale, with a length slightly over 4.3 meters and a decidedly sporty footprint. Built on the STLA Small platform, it should be produced in Pomigliano alongside the Fiat Pandina. So, there will be no shortage of innovations, and we will probably know more on June 24, when the car manufacturer will celebrate its 115 years of activity.