John Elkann with Donald Trump in Riyadh: Stellantis believes in the American mission in Saudi Arabia

In the heart of a strategic diplomatic and economic mission, John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis, accompanied US President Donald Trump during his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The number one of the Italian-French automotive giant with a decidedly significant manufacturing presence in the United States, is among the top managers personally invited by the Republican leader to take part in the official trip. The dialogue between major American economic players and Saudi authorities included a meeting between Elkann, Trump, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Stellantis chairman John Elkann joins Donald Trump’s strategic Saudi Arabia mission

The trip represents only the first stop of a broader tour in the region, which aims to strengthen economic ties through a business forum dedicated to technology, artificial intelligence, mobility, and energy. Alongside Elkann, the roster of American guests included leading names from Silicon Valley and global finance: among them Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman.

The automotive sector is a cornerstone of Trump’s political agenda, particularly for its impact on the “Rust Belt” states, especially Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, industrial strongholds that supported his re-election. To revitalize local manufacturing, the US president has introduced 25% tariffs on imported cars and components, with the goal of encouraging domestic production. A move that has found favor with Stellantis, which has responded with investments of over $5 billion in the United States in the post-election period.

The Saudi summit involved not only John Elkann but also figures like Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, an American investment company, who acknowledged short-term uncertainties but stated: “What really matters is where capital will go in the future. Markets are holding up, but volatility will continue until a new trade balance emerges for the United States.”