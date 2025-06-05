Alfa Romeo: the relaunch plan will be completed under the new management

Alfa Romeo finds itself in a phase of uncertainty linked to the postponement of the launch of the new generation Stelvio. The debut, initially scheduled for summer 2025, could slip to the end of the year or even to the first months of 2026. The reason for the delay would be attributed to technical difficulties in adapting the STLA Large platform, designed for electric vehicles, to the combustion engines that the Stellantis group has decided to include in the range.

Alfa Romeo prepares for relaunch under new leadership

Faced with demand for electric models lower than expected, the new D-segment SUV will also be offered with gasoline, hybrid, and according to some rumors, perhaps even diesel engines, with the goal of covering a broader market segment.

According to rumors coming from the Cassino plant, production of the new Stelvio should not start before autumn 2026. Some rumors suggest that even the future Giulia, whose launch was expected for spring of the same year, could suffer delays, but there is no clarity on this point yet. Some sources indicate that the postponement will only concern the Stelvio, while others speak of a possible delay for both models.

Despite this setback, the brand’s relaunch plans, initiated under Jean Philippe Imparato‘s guidance, do not seem destined to change with the arrival of Santo Ficili as the new CEO of the brand and Antonio Filosa as CEO of Stellantis. The strategy should remain that of consolidating Alfa Romeo as a global premium brand within the group, focusing on expanding the range in strategic segments.

Unlike the initial plan, however, electric will no longer be the only protagonist: at least until 2035, every new Alfa Romeo model will also be offered with combustion variants, to adapt to different markets and customer demands.

The new direction aims to strengthen the brand’s presence in higher-volume segments, setting aside, at least for the moment, sports or niche projects. The future range will focus on crossovers, SUVs, and fastback sedans. Between 2027 and 2028, Alfa Romeo’s return to the E-segment is expected, with a model that should position itself halfway between a sedan and an SUV.

Following that, the successor to the Tonale should arrive, while some rumors also speak of a new compact model that would position itself between Junior and Tonale, although at the moment these are only unconfirmed rumors.