Alfa Romeo Tonale: Canadian owner reports rust after one year, dealer says it’s normal

A report from a Canadian Alfa Romeo Tonale owner, residing in Vancouver, is causing a stir in North America after he reported the appearance of rust on his SUV’s rear hatch after just one year from purchase. The story emerged on Reddit, where the man expressed his frustration not only about the damage found, but also about the response received from the dealership.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: rust after one year, but the dealer downplays it

According to the owner, the corrosion would be caused by a defect in the water drainage system: the hatch’s drain holes would be sealed by plastic plugs, preventing proper rainwater runoff and causing moisture buildup in the area. The result, visible in a photo published in the post, shows evident signs of rust, flaking, and paint bubbles near the rear camera and handle.

Despite the vehicle’s condition, the dealership dismissed the problem as “normal”, claiming it’s a common characteristic of all Tonale models. In response, they even sent the customer a photo of another vehicle for comparison. However, according to the customer, Stellantis refused to cover the repair under warranty, citing the fact that corrosion protection is only valid in case of rust-through.

“The car is one year old and already rusted. There are two options: argue endlessly with the dealer or pay out of pocket for the repair,” the man wrote, also attaching a screenshot of an email received from the assistant general manager of Alfa Romeo Vancouver. In it, they admit that the defect could recur over time due to the drain design.

At the moment, no similar reports have emerged from other users, leading some to hypothesize that this is an isolated case. However, the issue raises questions about the brand’s after-sales management and the effectiveness of the warranties offered. A possible solution would be replacing the hatch, but the customer seems to still be waiting for a concrete response.