New Alfa Romeo Giulia: its future should not be in question

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, together with the new Stelvio, finds itself at the center of attention for the delays it could face. Initially expected for spring 2026, its presentation could suffer a slight delay due to technical difficulties related to integrating combustion engines on the STLA Large platform. Despite the model being conceived as pure electric, the presence of hybrid or internal combustion powertrains is now certain, just as will happen for the future Stelvio.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: confirmed for 2026, but with possible delays

According to Reuters, the new Giulia project would not be in question. The rumors circulated in recent days about a possible cancellation of the model do not find reliable confirmation. Sources consulted by the agency confirm that, barring any delays, development is proceeding regularly.

Unlike the Stelvio, whose production, also according to Reuters, will not start before autumn 2026, no significant delays are currently reported for the new Giulia. It is therefore plausible that the sedan will be unveiled during 2026, with production potentially starting between the end of the year and early 2027, with only a few months’ difference from the original roadmap.

Also built on the modular STLA Large platform, the new Giulia will be slightly larger than the current generation and will feature a thoroughly renewed design. Numerous stylistic elements will be taken from the recent Alfa Romeo Junior and the new Stelvio, which should precede the D-segment sedan by a few weeks.

Regarding powertrains, among the options under consideration would also be an evolved and partially electrified version of Maserati‘s V6 Nettuno engine, probably destined for high-performance variants.

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia therefore remains confirmed, despite the uncertainties of the European electric market and the technical difficulties related to the platform. A clear signal that the brand intends to continue focusing on iconic models.