New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to feature Stellantis’ most powerful engine

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is encountering quite a few obstacles on its path. Initially scheduled for summer, the launch has been officially postponed due to problems related to the integration of new hybrid engines in the lineup. Consequently, production will not start before September or October 2026, with the debut delayed until next year.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut postponed, but with high-performance promises

According to Auto, Motor und Sport, Stellantis would have reserved its most powerful engines specifically for the new Stelvio. In particular, the top-of-the-line electric version should exceed 1,000 horsepower, while the future Quadrifoglio, equipped with an electrified V6 Nettuno derived from Maserati, promises superior power compared to the current model.

Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, recently confirmed in an interview that the two brands will continue to invest in a dual strategy: electric and high-performance combustion engines, explicitly citing the potential of the V6 Nettuno engine and that of the renowned 2.9 V6 turbocharged producing 510 HP that powers the current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The Nettuno, in its most powerful configuration, reaches up to 630 horsepower, but the addition of an electric module could bring it to surpass all the combustion engines currently present in the Stellantis portfolio. The new Stelvio will keep us waiting a bit longer, but it promises to be a revolutionary model for the brand’s future: a combination of style, performance, and technology capable of attracting both the most passionate customers and those oriented toward electrification.