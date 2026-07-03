Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. German giants: the ultimate premium diesel SUV showdown

Not long ago, diesel ruled the luxury highway lane, commanding the market for high-mileage drivers. Today, corporate marketing departments and regulatory pressure have shoved EVs and plug-in hybrids down our throats, leaving oil-burners stranded in the lonely corners of the showroom. Yet, if you look past the battery-powered propaganda, three heavyweights are still standing in the arena, sharing nearly identical price tags but harboring entirely different worldviews: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi Q5, and BMW X3.

The math in this European luxury bracket is suspiciously synchronized, leaving little room for financial negotiation. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Automatic Q4, pushing 210 HP in the sportier Veloce trim, demands €68,300. Audi counters with the Q5 TDI quattro S tronic Business at 204 HP for €67,350, while the BMW X3 xDrive offers a modest 197 HP starting at €67,900. With a price spread smaller than the cost of a few premium options on a German configurator, your choice isn’t dictated by the wallet.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains the romantic, rebellious choice of the trio, even if its cabin tech serves as a digital time capsule from its 2016 debut. Sure, the infotainment system and general interior finishes look like ancient history compared to the rolling movie theaters engineered by its rivals, but the exterior proportions still work beautifully. It is sleek, relatively compact at 4.68 meters long and 1.67 meters tall, refusing to look like a bloated brick.

Under the hood, Alfa Romeo rejects electrification foreplay, sticking to a pure, unadulterated 2.2-liter diesel engine. It burns 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers and emits 162 g/km of CO2, but it rewards you with an ultra-direct steering setup and a precise chassis that tricks your brain into thinking you are piloting a raised sports sedan rather than a family hauler with a 525-liter trunk and a 59-liter fuel tank.

Then come the Germans, playing the mild-hybrid card to satisfy emission sheets and pacify Eurocrats. The BMW X3 is the massive giant of the group, stretching 4.75 meters long and 1.66 meters high. It features an aggressive front facade that practically begs for attention, a cavernous 570-liter trunk, and a 60-liter tank. It sips just 5.8 liters per 100 kilometers with 154 g/km of CO2, but lacks any real visceral soul.

Meanwhile, the Audi Q5 takes the clean, predictable corporate path. At 4.71 meters long and 1.64 meters tall, it boasts a 510-liter trunk and a massive 65-liter bladder for long-distance cruising, consuming 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers with 156 g/km of CO2. Both German cockpits look like modern spaceships, but when the road gets twisty, screens can’t mask curb weight. When driving actually matters, the aging Italian still cuts through the noise.