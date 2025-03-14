Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: last weeks to order the “old” gasoline versions

The chapter of the current generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia is coming to an end after having profoundly marked the rebirth of the Italian brand in recent years. On the horizon are the new versions, with a calendar already defined that will see the debut of the renewed SUV by 2025, followed by the sedan in 2026. Last year, some versions like the Quadrifoglio left the United States, but now confirmation arrives for other variants as well: soon, in fact, production of the gasoline versions will end and, consequently, orders will also close.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: the end of production approaches

The first to say goodbye definitively will be the Quadrifoglio versions, true symbols of Alfa Romeo sportiness. Those who desire a Giulia Quadrifoglio will need to hurry to order it by March 31, 2025, while for the Stelvio in the same configuration there will be time until April 30. Subsequently, by the end of May, the curtain will also fall on the 2.0 turbo gasoline versions with 280 HP, available in Sprint, Veloce, and Intensa trims.

This programmed discontinuation primarily responds to growing regulatory pressures on CO2 emissions, keeping in production exclusively the 2.2 diesel engines with 160 and 210 HP, which guarantee lower emission levels.

The generational change will see the introduction of the STLA Large platform, an evolution of the Giorgio architecture that has represented one of the technical strengths of the current models. This new technological base will allow Alfa Romeo to implement a multi-energy approach, opening the doors to complete electrification alongside advanced hybrid solutions.

Thus concludes a fundamental cycle for the relaunch of Alfa Romeo, which with Stelvio and Giulia has regained credibility in the premium segment and reaffirmed its sporting identity, now preparing for a future that will combine tradition and technological innovation.