Alfa Romeo unveils the new Intensa special series in the brand’s historic Museum

Alfa Romeo launched the new Intensa special series with an event that began at the Arese Historical Museum. This special edition enhances the brand’s identity through unique design interventions. The event continued in Valenza Po, at Maison Recarlo, to celebrate Italian goldsmith excellence and the values shared between Alfa Romeo and the local goldsmith tradition: beauty, quality and innovation.

Orders open for models new Alfa Romeo Intensa special series

The Intensa Special series will be available for the Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio models, with orders already open. Starting in April, it will also be possible to order the Junior Intensa .

Alfa Romeo’s new Intensa special series is distinguished by golden details, a tribute to the brand’s elegance and exclusivity. These golden touches embellish the models’ exteriors and are also found in the interiors, with contrasting stitching and fine materials. Gold, also present in Alfa Romeo’s historic models, symbolizes the brand’s elegance, craftsmanship and technological supremacy. Alfa Romeo’s history is characterized by innovation, sportiness and Italian identity, with a focus on the intense driving experience. This intensity, found in the brand’s history, makes it unique and beloved around the world.

The spirit of the Intensa special series is encapsulated in the famous phrase of Orazio Satta Puliga, Alfa Romeo’s technical manager since the end of World War II: “Alfa Romeo is not just a car factory: its cars are something more than conventionally built automobiles. It is a kind of disease, an enthusiasm for a means of transportation. It is a way of life, a very particular way of conceiving a motor vehicle. Something that resists definitions. Its elements are like those irrational traits of the human spirit that cannot be explained by logical terminology.” This quote captures the very soul of the Alfa Romeo brand and is fully reflected in the new Intensa special series, as every detail has been designed to embody this philosophy and offer a unique and unforgettable experience, paying homage to a legendary history that is projected into the future of mobility.

Tonale, Stelvio, Giulia and Junior Intensa special series

In particular, the Tonale Intensa features 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels with light gold and matte dark gray trim, sporty exteriors with gloss black moldings and matte Dark Miron inserts, black brake calipers with Alfa Romeo signature in light gold, and dual chrome exhaust tips (Plug-in Hybrid Q4). Available in Rosso Alfa, Verde Montreal and Nero Alfa. Interior offers black Alcantara seats with leather stitching, embroidered Alfa Romeo logo, Alcantara dashboard with leather stitching, multicolor ambient light and two-tone steering wheel with leather accents. Intensa logos on armrest and seats. Door panels with leather stitching. Interior with redesigned center tunnel, new gear selector and revamped instrument cluster display (MY25). Full standard equipment: electronic suspension, level 2 assisted driving, Harman Kardon 470 W audio, electric heated seats. Powertrains: Hybrid Plug-In Q4 280 hp, Hybrid 160 hp VGT, Turbo Diesel 130 hp. Full Tonale offer.

Stelvio Intensa features 20-inch matte alloy wheels with light gold trim, black brake calipers with light gold detailing, tricolor on mirrors, Vulcano Black, Verde Montreal, Rosso Etna (metallic) and Rosso Alfa (Pastel) colors. Interior with leather-colored leather sports seats, tone-on-tone stitching, two-tone alcantara steering wheel with leather inserts, embroidered Alfa Romeo logo, “intense” embroidery on armrest, leather dashboard, aluminum pedals and paddle shift. SDC suspension, turbocharged gasoline GME 280 hp (AWD/RWD), JTDM 210 hp (AWD) and 160 hp (RWD) engines.

Giulia Intensa features 19-inch two-tone matte diamond alloy wheels, black brake calipers with light gold details, tricolor on mirrors, Vulcano Black, Verde Montreal, Rosso Etna (metallic) and Rosso Alfa (Pastel) colors. Interior with leather on dashboard and doors, leather-colored seats with tone-on-tone stitching, two-tone alcantara steering wheel with leather inserts, aluminum pedals and paddle shift, 12.3-inch TFT display, 8.8-inch infotainment with navigation, Harman Kardon audio. Gasoline engines 280 hp (RWD/AWD), JTDM 210 hp (AWD) and 160 hp (RWD).

Finally, Junior Intensa is dedicated to those looking for a compact and versatile car without sacrificing the refinement and sportiness typical of the brand. On the outside, it offers two-tone 18-inch diamond alloy wheels and light gold detailing. The body kit, in gloss black with gold detailing, further enhances its sportiness. Junior Intensa is available in Nero Tortona and Rosso Brera colors.

Inside, the atmosphere is characterized by an elegant use of leather color: the Alfa Romeo logo is embroidered on the front headrests, and leather stitching embellishes the door panels, steering wheel and center armrest where the Intensa signature embroidered prominently resides to characterize the trim. Seats with elegant anthracite gray perforation are upholstered in Alcantara, a material that also envelops the dashboard and center tunnel, for a refined ambience. The Junior Intensa also includes the Techno Pack for superior driving comfort. In terms of powertrain, this special series is available in 136-hp Hybrid, 145-hp Q4 Hybrid, or 156-hp electric configuration.