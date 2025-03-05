Why Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia models are disappearing from dealerships

Alfa Romeo will launch the new generation of Stelvio during 2025. According to rumors, the official debut will take place on June 24, the day when the Biscione will celebrate its 115 years of activity. Regarding commercial availability, we’ll likely have to wait until autumn. Despite there still being considerable time left, it seems that the current model is already “disappearing” from European dealerships and beyond.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia beginning to disappear while awaiting new generations

Sales data shows a change in trend for Alfa Romeo, with the new Junior model establishing itself as the main sales driver for the Italian brand. Sales of the entry-level B-SUV, in fact, exceed those of the rest of the range, which includes Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale.

Meanwhile, in several international markets, there is a progressive reduction in the offering: in the USA, the powerful Quadrifoglio version has not been orderable since 2024, while in Germany, the end of production has been officially announced for both the Quadrifoglio versions and those equipped with 2.0 gasoline engines by spring 2025.

Current sales figures reflect this transition phase. With only 549 units registered in Europe since the beginning of the year, the Stelvio is struggling to find new customers, probably waiting to discover what the new model will be like.

Alfa Romeo is betting heavily on the new Stelvio. The renewed SUV will be crucial for relaunching sales of the Italian brand, with the automaker forecasting a significant increase in registrations between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. The new model will face an extremely competitive market, where D-segment SUVs represent one of the most contested categories among premium brands. Alfa Romeo believes that the new Stelvio has all the necessary qualities to win over a significant portion of customers, thanks to a mix of Italian design, superior performance, and cutting-edge technologies.

Although it’s still a year away from its debut, the Giulia is also beginning to disappear from dealerships. In this case, there is more “fear” among enthusiasts, as the new generation will change completely compared to the current version.