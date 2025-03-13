Stellantis, precise strategy behind improvements on its diesel engines

Stellantis is experiencing a period that is anything but simple. Its total electrification strategy is not proceeding as planned, forcing the group to revise the timelines of many projects. A glaring example is the adaptation of the STLA Small platform, initially designed only for electric vehicles, which will now be optimized for other propulsion solutions as well. But this is not the only issue to be resolved in the research and development laboratories of the group’s numerous automotive brands.

One of the hottest topics is the survival of diesel engines. Contrary to the general industry trend, Stellantis has no intention of retiring them too soon. On the contrary, it is working on innovative solutions to extend their useful life and make them more efficient and less polluting.

Stellantis won’t say goodbye to its diesel engines anytime soon

Stellantis‘ plan includes advanced combustion optimization, with interventions on thermal management, injection systems, and emission reduction technologies. There is also talk of new, more efficient filters and the use of alternative fuels to reduce the carbon footprint.

According to rumors, the 130 HP 1.5 BlueHDi (DV5), which was initially supposed to go out of production in 2025, will benefit from a major technical update, ensuring its survival at least until 2030. In this way, Stellantis will be able to “dodge” Euro 7 regulations, which will come into force on November 29, 2026, by adapting the engine to the new standards.

Another Stellantis engine that will be destined for a more secure future than expected is the 2.2 turbodiesel MultiJet B.B2. This unit, designed for medium and large commercial vehicles, will undergo a deep restyling to comply with new regulations. According to some sources, the engine could also be adapted to power new mid-range models within the Stellantis lineup.

While the automotive sector is moving decisively towards electrification, Stellantis is aware that there is still a large segment of the market that depends on diesel engines. The group is therefore focusing on more resistant materials and innovative technologies that will reduce the wear of mechanical components, ensuring greater durability and lower maintenance costs. This aspect is crucial to convince the public that diesel is not at all obsolete, but rather can still be a competitive alternative.