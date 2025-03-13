New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: what will it cost? Price predictions

There is ongoing discussion about the highly anticipated second generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The official presentation is expected to take place on June 24th, when the “Biscione” will celebrate 115 years of activity. However, according to recent rumors, the first official images could be released as early as April or, at the latest, May. While waiting to understand which engines will be used for the new model, many are wondering what the price of the new Stelvio will be.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: how much will the new generation cost when it arrives in a few months?

At the moment, it’s difficult to anticipate what the prices of the different variants of the new generation SUV will be. However, based on the current model, which is beginning to disappear from dealerships, we can say that the price will increase by a few thousand euros.

The choice of engine will obviously make the difference. Assuming a Mild Hybrid variant, the price could be around 75,000 euros fully equipped. The starting price should therefore be just under 70,000 euros.

The electric version, on the other hand, will inevitably have a higher price. In this case, the starting price could range between 75,000 and 80,000 euros, with higher figures for top-of-the-range versions. Despite the prices set to rise, they would still be in line with those of competitors such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC, which all start from 65,000 euros and reach up to 81,000 euros in the case of Mercedes.

At the moment, these are just hypotheses that could be confirmed or denied in the coming months, when more details about the new Biscione SUV will arrive. In all likelihood, the prices will be the last detail to be revealed. In this case, the wait will extend until June.