Alfa Romeo: six-model lineup expected by 2030, with comebacks and new entries

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo will expand its range with completely new models and next generations of current ones. After launching the Junior in 2024, which has already exceeded 45,000 orders, 2025 is shaping up as a transition year, due to the postponement of the new Stelvio and Giulia, now expected between 2027 and 2028.

Alfa Romeo: here’s what the future six-model range will look like by 2030

The next novelty should arrive between late 2026 and early 2027. It’s a model built on the STLA Medium platform at the Melfi plant, in Italy. According to some reports, it could be the new Tonale, but it’s more likely to be a completely new model, approximately 4.6 meters long, designed to replace the SUV with a different name. It will be available in gasoline and electric versions, and there will also be a Quadrifoglio variant. The design will be sportier and more streamlined compared to the current Tonale.

In 2027, it will be the new Giulia’s turn, which will abandon the classic three-box sedan configuration to adopt a fastback-style body. In 2028, it will be the new Stelvio’s turn, designed to also accommodate gasoline powertrains, a choice that has caused development delays.

2029 will mark the arrival of a completely new model with which Alfa Romeo will return to the E-segment, fundamental for any premium brand. This is the SUV nicknamed E-Jet for its high performance. The design will be completely new and could open up a segment of its own. According to some sources, it will also be the first Alfa Romeo produced in the United States, at Stellantis’ Detroit plant, alongside the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, with which it will share platform and dimensions. Finally, between 2029 and 2030, a sixth model is expected, possibly built at the Pomigliano plant, potentially alongside the new Lancia Delta.

If plans are confirmed, Alfa Romeo’s 2030 range will therefore consist of: Junior, Alfetta, Tonale, Giulia, Stelvio, and E-Jet. Six models to relaunch the brand as Stellantis’ global premium brand. Greater certainty will come with the new industrial plan signed by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, expected in early 2026.