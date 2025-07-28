Next-gen Lancia Delta to embrace bold, geometric styling

The return of the Lancia Delta has been confirmed for some time as one of three key models for the brand’s relaunch in the European premium segment. The official debut is expected between late 2028 and early 2029, as stated in recent months by CEO Luca Napolitano. The new generation will certainly be offered in an electric version, but a thermal variant is not ruled out, still under consideration pending technical developments within the Stellantis group. There’s also great anticipation for the flagship version, the HF Integrale, set to carry on the legacy of one of European motorsport’s most iconic models. A return that has already sparked interest among enthusiasts.

New Lancia Delta, expected in 2029, will be muscular, geometric, and faithful to the legend

Digital creator Alessandro Capriotti has envisioned what the future Delta could look like, creating a render inspired by CEO Napolitano’s words. The design, according to official indications, will be faithful to tradition, with a muscular, geometric, bold, and sporty style. Capriotti reinterprets these elements in a contemporary key, with taut lines, decisive proportions, and futuristic details.

The front end is dominated by an illuminated grille that recalls Lancia’s new design language, while the rear features a full-width light signature that connects the tail lights in a single graphic trail with strong visual impact. A project that, in the designer’s intentions, aims to be a modern tribute to Lancia’s DNA, designed for those who still vividly remember the rally spirit of the golden years.

It remains to be clarified where the new Delta will be produced. Initially, the use of the STLA Medium platform was considered certain, but in recent months the possibility of using the STLA Small has emerged, given that the car should measure approximately 4.4 meters in length, falling within the parameters compatible with this architecture. In that case, production could take place at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, where assembly of a future Alfa Romeo model is also planned, perhaps the new Alfetta or Giulietta, with similar dimensions.

While awaiting official confirmation, enthusiasm around the new Delta continues to grow. The brand’s relaunch depends (also) on this: on a model that, if interpreted with consistency, could truly bring the Lancia brand back to the top.