Alfa Romeo E-Jet coming in 2029 with up to 1,000 HP and Detroit production

2029 could mark the debut of a completely new model for Alfa Romeo: the E-CUV, a provisional name for an unprecedented project that some industry insiders have already dubbed the E-Jet, in reference to its advanced technical characteristics and declared performance. Those who have already had the opportunity to view the initial sketches describe the model as something radically different from any other vehicle in the Italian brand’s lineup.

Alfa Romeo E-Jet: coming in 2029, a SUV Coupé with 1,000 hp and over 800 km Range

The new E-CUV will likely be the first Alfa Romeo model produced in the United States, at the Jefferson North plant in Detroit, the same facility where the Jeep Grand Cherokee is assembled. The two vehicles will in fact share the STLA Large platform, in its most extended configuration, suitable for a car approximately 5 meters in length.

The project aims to redefine the standards of the luxury SUV coupé, merging the elegance of a sports sedan with the imposing presence of a premium crossover. The lines will be inspired by Alfa Romeo’s typical design language, but with extreme aerodynamic solutions and bold styling, designed to stand out in the global landscape.

Production for the European market should take place at the Cassino plant, while production destined for the United States could be managed locally in Detroit. The lineup will include fully electric versions with power outputs of up to 1,000 horsepower and a declared range exceeding 800 km (500miles). However, a high-performance hybrid variant is not ruled out, possibly equipped with a new V6 engine derived from Maserati.

The goal is to compete on equal terms with models like the BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne, strengthening Alfa Romeo’s global presence in the most profitable market segments.