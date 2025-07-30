Alfa Romeo Tonale is getting a facelift, with all eyes on the redesigned front

The first spy photos of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, just emerged on the web, confirm that the brand’s SUV will be unveiled by the end of 2025. The updated version will debut commercially in the first months of 2026, four years after the official launch in February 2022.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale prototype shows redesigned front air intakes, larger and with a sportier cut compared to the current model. The classic off-center license plate is not visible, while the grille maintains Alfa Romeo’s typical shape, although new details inspired by the Junior concept cannot be ruled out. The LED headlight clusters still appear to be those of the current generation, but profile refinements cannot be excluded before series production. On the rear bumper, camouflage suggests slight modifications, with any novelties well concealed by the darkening films.

No interior images have leaked, but larger infotainment screens and revised ergonomics are expected to make the driving experience even more engaging. Under the hood, the current mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid range will likely be updated to improve consumption and emissions. The absence of clearly visible exhaust outlets suggests that the spy prototype was equipped with the hybrid variant, while the protrusions on the hood serve primarily to hide details of the final bodywork.

In the coming days, we expect further previews of the Tonale restyling, an important model for relaunching the Serpent brand in the compact SUV segment.