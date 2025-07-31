Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio special editions expected in 2026, with potential updates

The new generations of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, initially expected between 2025 and 2026, have been postponed indefinitely. Consequently, the current versions will remain on the market longer than planned. To keep them competitive and maintain public interest, the brand plans to launch special editions, as anticipated by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: current models’ production extended with special editions coming in 2026

According to initial reports, the first special editions could debut during 2026, probably within the first half of the year. These would be exclusive trim levels, designed to revitalize the commercial appeal of both models, at a time when demand is declining, a trend confirmed by the recent early closure for holidays of the Cassino plant in Italy, where both vehicles are produced.

It’s not ruled out that beyond special editions, technical and aesthetic updates could also arrive, useful for extending the commercial life of Giulia and Stelvio until 2027 or even 2028. There’s also talk of possible novelties in the engine range and trim levels, with the goal of better adapting both models to market evolution.

Further details could emerge in the coming months, when the presentation of Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan is expected, which should be outlined by Santo Ficili by year-end. This will be the opportunity to understand what the future holds for Giulia and Stelvio within the Biscione brand’s lineup and how long they will remain in production, awaiting their transition to the new generation.