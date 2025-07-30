Stellantis CEO reveals when the new industrial plan will be announced

Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, has announced the timeframe for presenting the highly anticipated industrial plan that will replace the current Dare Forward 2030 strategy. The future plan will be more pragmatic and flexible, abandoning the exclusive focus on electric vehicles to embrace a multi-energy approach, better aligned with real global market needs.

Stellantis: new industrial plan to be unveiled in early 2026

The new plan will arrive in early 2026, as confirmed by Filosa himself: “We are updating our long-term strategic plan, which we will have the pleasure of presenting to you at our Capital Markets Day in early 2026.”

The direction taken marks a clear change of pace from the management of former CEO Carlos Tavares, criticized for pushing electrification too aggressively, losing competitiveness in key markets like the United States. Filosa’s decision to relocate to Detroit is no coincidence: the goal is to regain ground precisely in North America, one of the group’s most critical markets today. A concrete signal of this new vision already comes from the return of the HEMI V8 engine and models like the Ram 1500 TRX.

However, anticipation remains high to understand what concrete measures the new plan will include, particularly for the group’s American brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep, and for American plants, currently struggling due to slowing demand. The first half of 2025 highlighted the group’s difficulties, and many are now looking to Filosa with hopes for a turnaround capable of relaunching not only the product portfolio, but also employment and operations at major production facilities. We’ll know more in the coming months, but the groundwork for a change of course is already evident.