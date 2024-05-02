Alfa Romeo, seven-seat SUV? Here’s the Cross7

A video rendering shows us something new from Alfa Romeo: Cross7, a seven-seat SUV that could be the solution aimed at families with needs for space. As a matter fact, the idea of a seven-seater Alfa Romeo may tickle the imagination of many fans of the Biscione brand. While destined only to remain a dream, the Cross7, a render that gives us a glimpse of what an Alfa Romeo SUV with these features might look like.

Alfa Romeo Cross7: a dream born from a render

An idea for the Cross7 comes from the creativity of Mahboub1, an enthusiast who posted a video on YouTube imagining Alfa Romeo SUVs. What emerges is a 4.4-meter-long car, available with either 5 or 7 seats, that fills a gap in the Biscione’s range, currently missing models with these features.

The Cross7 concept came from the creativity of Mahboub1, an enthusiast who posted a video on YouTube and is keen to introduce us to this render with these words, “After the Giulia sedan and the first Stelvio SUV, Alfa Romeo needs to continue the chain of new models to expand a catalog impressive enough to conquer different market segments. Alfa Romeo has presented the planning of future models for 2024, and at the end of last year, we could sense the presence of a new SUV in the program, in addition to the Stelvio. A large 7-seat SUV thus seems increasingly possible, and in record time. It remains to be seen how Alfa Romeo will position this SUV without its sales being affected by the Maserati Levante, a rather close relative. What is the Italian automaker Alfa Romeo’s next model after the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover? While we might be expecting a sports car, faithful to the DNA of the brand, rumors are announcing that Alfa Romeo’s “rebirth” model third would be a crossover with three seat rows, accommodating up to 7 people.”

However, for now, it seems to be only a hypothesis and a figment of the imagination. Mahboub1 itself points this out in its video, “Obviously this is a model that is not planned and that we will certainly never see in the range of the historic Milanese brand.” Yet, the Cross7 represents a dream for many, an idea that mixes the practicality of a 7-seat SUV with the appeal and performance of an Alfa Romeo.”

While the Alfa Romeo Cross7 is not an official model, it gives us a glimpse of what a 7-seat Alfa Romeo SUV might look like. Although it shares some aesthetic inspirations with the Citroen C3 Aircross, it differs significantly in size and features.

Who knows, in the not-too-distant future, Alfa Romeo might decide to expand its range with a model similar to the Cross7. This is an idea that could meet the favor of many people who are passionate about the Biscione brand and want a car that combines practicality and charm.