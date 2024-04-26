2027 Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be powerful, muscular, luxurious, and technological

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV is one of the probable future models that the Italian automaker could launch on the market in 2027. At the moment, the next confirmed cars, in addition to the recent Alfa Romeo Junior, are the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will debut in 2026 and 2027, respectively. If sales of these models meet expectations, this exclusively electric model will arrive on the market by the end of 2027.

2027 Alfa Romeo E-SUV: here’s how the future electric SUV could look

This large SUV will be built on an elongated version of the STLA Large platform and should measure just under 5 meters. It will be a vehicle designed primarily for the United States and China, two very important markets for the future of the brand. Stellantis dealers who have had a preview of it say it will be a powerful, muscular, sporty but also luxurious and technological SUV.

Regarding the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, here we show you an exclusive new render that hypothesizes what the style of the future Alfa Romeo model could be. According to some rumors, this SUV could be joined by a second E-segment model: a high-performance sports coupé sedan.

Returning to the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, in the past some executives of the Biscione brand have anticipated that it could give rise to a new design language, different from the one started with the Alfa Romeo Junior, with design elements that we will also find in the new Stelvio and Giulia. Therefore, with this car a new aesthetic era should begin for Alfa Romeo. More details will be available in the coming years. In the meantime, here is what the future Alfa Romeo E-SUV could look like based on the first leaked information.