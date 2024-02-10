Stellantis stops Maserati Levante production

Stellantis has announced the end of Maserati Levante production at the Mirafiori plant starting March 31, a move that has only heightened concerns among workers and unions, especially following recent statements by CEO Carlos Tavares about the plant’s uncertain future. This announcement follows Stellantis’ decision to scale back the plant’s production to just one daily shift until the end of March, largely due to decreased demand for the Fiat 500e.

Stellantis ceases Maserati Levante production

Amidst uncertainty about the plant’s future, workers have begun protesting, aggravated by Stellantis’ lack of communication regarding plans for the facility. According to Uilm Torino, of the 33 Maseratis produced daily at the Mirafiori plant, 25 are Levante, meaning the cessation of this model’s production will significantly reduce output to just 8 units per day of other Maserati models, including the Ghibli, Quattroporte, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio.

Consequently, unions are urgently calling for dialogue with the Italian Government and Stellantis to discuss the plant’s fate and highlight Mirafiori’s strategic importance for the Group’s industrial presence in Italy. The future production of Maseratis at Mirafiori remains a significant unknown, with the Levante’s electric successor not expected before 2027, which might be assembled in Cassino using the STLA Large platform.

The introduction of the Fiat 500e to the American market, so far, has not seemed to boost the production of this model, leading unions to demand the introduction of a new model at the Mirafiori plant to ensure its long-term sustainability. Edi Lazzi from Fiom Torino pointed out that the end of Levante production symbolizes a step back in production and a reduction in the models offered, which could lead to further use of social safety nets. Therefore, it is crucial to act quickly to introduce a new model at the Mirafiori plant.