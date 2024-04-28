Exploring the design future: Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 reveals in a video render

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 is eagerly awaited by Biscione enthusiasts. Planned to be an all-electric car, the Giulia of the future is expected to sport a radical, aerodynamic design inspired by the lines of a coupe.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia , a preview of the future?

A rendering video released by Q-Cars gives us an intriguing glimpse of what the Giulia 2026 might look like. This video shows a car with aggressive, streamlined lines, a sporting front end, and a sleek rear end.

Besides its eye-catching design, the new Giulia is expected to boast thrilling performance. A Quadrifoglio version is speculated to have more than 1,000 horsepower, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2 seconds and fully recharging the battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Driving range is expected to exceed 700 km on a single charge.

However, what is known so far about the upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia?

The official unveiling is scheduled for late 2026 its production will be at the Cassino plant in Italy. This one, will share the STLA Large platform with the electric Dodge Charger, and available versions are expected to be both fully electric and hybrid.

Also speculated is a radical and aerodynamic design, inspired by the lines of a coupe, with distinctive Alfa Romeo brand elements. As we said, the he top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version 1,000 horsepower.

The Giulia 2026 plays a key role in Alfa Romeo‘s global relaunch plan. The Biscione brand aims to become the single global premium brand of the Stellantis group, and the new Giulia is a decisive step in this direction.

Until then, we can admire this teaser video that makes us dream with a whole new vision of the next Giulia in Alfa Romeo’s house.