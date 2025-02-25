Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Chrysler, and Dodge: future uncertain under incoming Stellantis CEO

Stellantis continues its search to identify a new CEO to replace Carlos Tavares, who resigned on December 1, 2024. According to Reuters, the future manager might face important strategic choices, including streamlining the current portfolio composed of 14 brands plus Leapmotor. Recall that the new CEO will be announced by mid-2025.

Stellantis: the new CEO could make very difficult decisions

Reducing the number of brands would allow the group to decrease business complexity and unify some key functions. According to Reuters, it “would reduce complexity and allow the merger of some marketing, development, and sales functions.” However, this decision is particularly delicate considering the historical prestige of many brands belonging to the group.

Among the brands potentially at risk would also be Alfa Romeo and Lancia, a topic already widely discussed during 2024. “In a statement to Reuters, Stellantis affirmed that each of its brands has new products planned and that recent organizational changes are aimed at supporting them, but it is logical that some reflection is needed.” Current numbers are not encouraging: Alfa Romeo and Lancia represent just 0.3% of the European market share.

However, both automakers are working with an eye toward the future, with new cars planned. Regarding Alfa Romeo, after the debut of the Junior, which is posting excellent numbers, in 2025 the new generation of Stelvio will be unveiled. In 2026, the new Giulia will follow, while in 2027 the time will come for a new E-SUV designed primarily for the North American market, where Stellantis intends to redeem itself. Finally, although not yet confirmed, in 2028 the new generation of Tonale should debut.

As for Lancia, the brand has just begun its new era with its return to the European market with the new Ypsilon. Sales are not proceeding as well as for the Alfa Romeo Junior, but in this case, the work to be done is very complicated. During 2025, the new Ypsilon HF, an electric sports version of the model, and the version dedicated to rally will also arrive on the market. In 2026, it will be the turn of the new Gamma, while the new Delta might arrive only in 2029. If for Alfa Romeo there is a small glimmer of hope, for Lancia it seems that its future is hanging in the balance.

The danger also extends to the American brands of the automotive group, such as Chrysler and Dodge, which last year sold fewer than 150,000 units each in the United States. However, while Chrysler currently has only the Pacifica minivan in its range, Dodge is beginning to enter the electric market with the new Charger Daytona. Additionally, the Charger SIXPACK version with a combustion engine is also expected for the summer. According to Reuters, Chrysler and Dodge each represented only 3% of Stellantis’ global sales.

Jeep and Ram, on the other hand, represent 15% and 10% respectively, while the best brands are Fiat and Peugeot, which each represent 20%. Therefore, we can say that Alfa Romeo and Dodge might have a small hope, while for Lancia and Chrysler, the situation seems more complicated.