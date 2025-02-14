Alfa Romeo Tonale: what to expect from the next generation

Alfa Romeo plans to launch a new car every year at least until 2030. After the Junior, which made its debut in 2024, this year will see the launch of the second generation Stelvio. After that, it will be the turn of the new Giulia in 2026, which will be completely different from the current model. In 2027, although not yet officially confirmed, a large SUV designed primarily for the American market is expected. The following year should be the turn of the new generation Tonale or its replacement. But what could it look like? In this case, digital creator Alessandro Masera helps us by trying to imagine the possible design of this model.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale 2028: first look at the future SUV

With CEO Santo Ficili‘s confirmation that there will be no return of the Giulietta, the Tonale will remain Alfa Romeo‘s offering in the C segment. Masera’s project shows sporty and elegant lines that perfectly embody the brand’s stylistic DNA, although, as happened with his previous interpretation of the Stelvio, it could differ significantly from the final design.

The success of Alfa Romeo‘s style center in recent years, confirmed by the excellent reception of the new Junior, available in both hybrid all-wheel drive and electric versions, bodes well for the brand’s future models. Anticipation is particularly high for the new 2025 Stelvio, which according to early reports promises to be a particularly successful model.

Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has also revealed an important change of direction for the future Giulia: the model will move away from the classic sedan concept to embrace more of a crossover style. This strategic evolution reflects current automotive market trends, where SUVs and crossovers continue to dominate consumer preferences.