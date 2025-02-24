New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: latest updates on engines and release

There’s less and less time until the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and in recent weeks nothing else has been talked about: from the date of the official presentation to its design. New previews are arriving regarding these two issues. Digital creator Alessandro Masera reveals them, also the author of a render found in this article who, after showing us what the new Tonale might look like, imagines what the new Stelvio could be.

Alfa Romeo: more news arrives about the new Stelvio

According to the latest rumors, the presentation date of the model should be set for June 24, the day when Biscione will celebrate its 115 years of activity. However, its actual arrival on the market could only happen in 2026. A situation already seen with the Grande Panda, which made people wait for almost a year after the presentation.

Regarding the choice of engines, in recent weeks there has been talk of various options, including the 333 horsepower MHEV from Maserati. However, according to Masera, a 2.0-liter PHEV engine from the Giulia Veloce, with 280 horsepower, cannot be ruled out. This version, however, could only arrive in 2027. It seems that Stellantis will follow the same strategy seen with the Grande Panda. That is, it will first make electric versions available, and then make other variants available.

We recall that initially both the new Stelvio and the Giulia, planned for 2026, were supposed to be only electric. However, following Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO of Stellantis, the strategies of all brands have changed, shifting more towards combustion engines.

Regarding the “green” engine, it would already be in production in the United States, at the Kokomo plant, obviously dedicated to the North American market. For Europe, the Szentgotthard plant in Hungary will take care of it. Production of the new Stelvio will continue to take place in Cassino, as well as for the new Giulia, and they will be based on the STLA Large platform.